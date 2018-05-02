Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sun, May 2nd, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    TMC, BJP neck-and-neck in Bengal

    Leads: TMC: 55, BJP: 50


    In Bengal, it’s really a bipolar contest with the BJP putting in all its might into winning the state.

    Will Mamata Banerjee be able to win Nandigram where she is pitted against ‘Mir Jaffar’ Suvendu Adhikari? Will Adhikari be Bengal’s Himanta Biswa Sarma? Stay with us. As of now TMC leading in Nandigram.

    Counting of votes polled in the West Bengal assembly elections began at 8 am on Sunday under tight security and strict adherence to safety protocols, amid a raging second wave of COVID-19.

    Exit polls have forecast a tight contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP in the eight-phase elections to the 294-member assembly.

    The counting will decide the electoral fate of 2,116 candidates including nominees of the Left-Congress-Indian Secular Front alliance. The exercise is underway in 108 counting centres spread across the 23 districts of the state, where a three- tier security arrangement has been put in place.

    At least 292 observers have been appointed and 256 companies of central forces deployed at the counting centres. Polling to 292 assembly seats was held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29.

    Voting in Shamsherganj and Jangipur seats in Murshidabad district was postponed due to the death of some candidates. Polling in these two seats will now be held on May 16 and votes counted on May 19.


    Trending In Nagpur
    आज रविवारी दहा झोनमधील दहा केंद्रांवर लसीकरण
    आज रविवारी दहा झोनमधील दहा केंद्रांवर लसीकरण
    नागपुर शहर के हिंगना पुलिस स्टेशन को जानिये
    नागपुर शहर के हिंगना पुलिस स्टेशन को जानिये
    Avoid Procrastination to Get Success in Life… Dr. S S Uttarwar
    Avoid Procrastination to Get Success in Life… Dr. S S Uttarwar
    When Gurudwaras can help why can’t state govt provide quick facilities to COVID-19 patients: Bombay HC asks Maharashtra Govt
    When Gurudwaras can help why can’t state govt provide quick facilities to COVID-19 patients: Bombay HC asks Maharashtra Govt
    COVID-19: CBSE announces marking policy for cancelled class 10 board exams
    COVID-19: CBSE announces marking policy for cancelled class 10 board exams
    १८ वर्षावरील व्यक्तींच्या लसीकरणाला सुरुवात
    १८ वर्षावरील व्यक्तींच्या लसीकरणाला सुरुवात
    Silver Lining: Nagpur continues to report more recoveries than fresh positive cases, deaths still concern
    Silver Lining: Nagpur continues to report more recoveries than fresh positive cases, deaths still concern
    Nagpur: Fire safety awareness programme conducted at hospitals, CCC
    Nagpur: Fire safety awareness programme conducted at hospitals, CCC
    ऑक्सिजनची कमतरता व सौम्य लक्षणे असणा-या रुग्णांसाठी कोवीड केअर सेंटर सुविधा लाभदायक
    ऑक्सिजनची कमतरता व सौम्य लक्षणे असणा-या रुग्णांसाठी कोवीड केअर सेंटर सुविधा लाभदायक
    वरठी येथील प्रस्तावित कोविड रुग्णालयाच्या जागेची पालकमंत्र्यांनी केली पाहणी
    वरठी येथील प्रस्तावित कोविड रुग्णालयाच्या जागेची पालकमंत्र्यांनी केली पाहणी
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145