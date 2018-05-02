Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Sun, May 2nd, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    BJP closes in in Bengal

    Extortion (tolabaaj), the bhaipo factor (nephew Abhishek Banerjee), the Amphan aid misappropriation are the main factors that will see the TMC lose its leads.

    But the BJP’s biggest drawback is the lack of a regional leader. Not a single one.

    Leads: TMC 79, BJP 76.

    The TMC and challenger BJP were Sunday locked in a neck-and-neck contest in West Bengal as counting of postal ballots was underway, with the ruling party having a slight edge, officials said. While the TMC was leading in 64 constituencies, the BJP in 60. The Left-Congress-ISF candidates are leading in three places.


