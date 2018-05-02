Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Tue, Jul 9th, 2019
Tiware dam breach: NCP workers throw crabs outside Maha minister’s home

NCP workers on Tuesday threw crabs outside Maharashtra Water Conservation Minister Tanaji Sawant’s residence after the legislator blamed crabs for breach in Ratnagiri’s Tiware dam.

The NCP women’s wing workers later took those crabs to the police station and urged the police to register a case against them for trying to break into the minister’s house.

Following the dam breach which claimed the life of at least 20 people, the minister said, “There were no leakages earlier. Leakage happened after a large number of crabs gathered around the dam. Locals brought the issue to our notice and our department acted on it. The incident is unfortunate.”

Last week, NCP leader Jitendra Awhad reached Naupada police station with other party members, carrying crabs s a mark of protest.

The Tiware dam developed a breach on the night of July 3 due to heavy rains. The breach caused a flood-like situation in seven downstream villages. According to police, villagers have been moved to safer places and the situation is under control now.

So far, as many as 20 dead bodies have been recovered from the area. A total of 23 people had gone missing on the night of the incident.

The National Disaster Response Force is conducting search operations to find the remaining three.

