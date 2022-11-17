Tis the season! Cake mixing ceremony held at Radisson Blu Nagpur

Nagpur: With only a few weeks away from Christmas, the city has already started gearing itself up for the madness!

This unique ceremony was not just restricted to the Christian households or commercial kitchens but was celebrated to bring an awareness of togetherness and unity amongst all and in view of this all our esteemed patrons and the team along with special invitees invited to assemble at Ethyl lounge. A mix of in-house guests and invitees, enthusiastic children and the staff of the hotel were all geared up with aprons, caps and gloves took part in the fun-filled ceremony.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hand-picked assortment of exotic dry fruits, premium nuts, Candied orange peel and Lemon zest were mixed with cinnamon, nutmeg, homemade spice blend and generous volumes of liquor to be left to steep until the festive season. This heady mix will then be incorporated while baking plum cakes and puddings closer to the X-Mas Eve.

The event was kick started by Manoj Bali, General Manager with Vineeth Jayan, Executive Chef and Abhijeet Roy, Sales & Marketing Manager to make for a momentous occasion. Chef Vineeth Jayan said that the perfect blend of this soaked mix will enhance the taste of the Christmas cakes and puddings, to usher in the spirit of the festive season.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement