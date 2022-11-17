Chhota Rajan acquitted in 2009 double murder case

A special CBI court in Mumbai on Thursday acquitted gangster Chhota Rajan and three others in a 2009 double murder case.

Special judge AM Patil acquitted them for lack of evidence, holding that the prosecution failed to prove the case beyond “reasonable doubt”.

Advertisement

It also could not prove the conspiracy connected to Rajan, the judge added.

Advertisement

The others who were acquitted are Mohmmad Ali Sheikh, Umaid Shaikh and Pranay Rane.

As per the prosecution, in July 2009 Sahid Gulam Hussain, alias Chhote Miya was shot by two men on the footpath in Nagpada area of south Mumbai.

While escaping from the spot, the assailants also shot three others. Chhote Miyan and Sayeed Arshad succumbed to their injuries.

During investigation, police arrested Rane, who allegedly disclosed the roles of the other accused.

Rajan, however, will not walk out of prison as he is facing trials in several other cases.

He has been convicted in the journalist J Dey murder case.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement