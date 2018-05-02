Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Oct 14th, 2020

    Tipeshwar tigers foraying into farms, villages in search of pray!!

    Nagpur: The fact that the number of tigers in Tipeshwar Sanctuary is increasing fast is creating a major problem not only for villagers nearby but for the big cats as well. Due to lessening of the habitat, the tigers are foraying into nearby farms in search of prays. The phenomenon is occurring fue to breakfown of chain of food.

    The feline in the 15,000 hectare sanctuary has always been a terror for farmers and farm labourers. Recently, in a shocking incident, Kobbai villagers adjoining Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary took to sticks and stones to shoo away a tigress with her two sub-adult cubs that had come to feed on a cattle carcass. The tigress from Tipeshwar with four 18-month-old cubs strayed out of the sanctuary. For the last 4-5 months, the tiger family was frequenting farms and fringes of Sunna, Andharwadi, Kopai, Kopamandi and Kobbai villages close to the sanctuary. All these hamlets are in 2-3 km radius from the sanctuary. The tigers have also killed at least seven bovines in the last four months.

    According to sources, the Tipeshwar Sanctuary currently hosts around 20 tigers of which seven are full-grown adults, 10 are sub-adults and three are cubs. In the 15,000 hectare sanctuary, maximum 7-8 tigers can co-habit. But the number of the big cat has more than doubled forcing the hunter come out of the sanctuary and foray into man’s land. No surprise, incidents of man-animal conflict are on the rise.

    The tigers travel to nearby villages in search of prays such as wild boar, deer, bovine cattle etc. The tigers cross several villages, agricultural fields and habitations nearby Tipeshwar Sancuary. The big cats have not entered into any conflict with humans except the cattle kills that they made for survival and an isolated avoidable incidence of human attack when villagers approached very close to the tiger in the district.

    The safety aspect of tigers in Tipeshwar is all the more important as any infection could prove disastrous owing to the density of their population. The Sanctuary, spread over just 143 sq km of dry deciduous forest, is home to about 20 tigers of different ages and sizes and infection could spread comparatively faster. Tipeshwar is closely linked to tiger conservation in Kawal Tiger Reserve (KTR) in former united Adilabad district in Telangana as the overflowing population in the former crosses over to the latter ambling through the corridor which links the two. A tigress which had crossed Penganga river demarcating the border between the two States and entered Bheempur forests, apparently headed towards KTR a couple of months ago is now back in the sanctuary in Maharashtra, according to sources.

    This is a wake-up call for forest officials. The memories of tigress Avni, who was shot dead owing to severe man-animal conflict in the same division, are still fresh. To avoid Avni-II, both wildlife and territorial wings need to work coordinately and department should immediately release cattle kill compensation,” sources said.



    Trending In Nagpur
    State Govt includes dal, rice and oil mills in PSI-19
    State Govt includes dal, rice and oil mills in PSI-19
    Tipeshwar tigers foraying into farms, villages in search of pray!!
    Tipeshwar tigers foraying into farms, villages in search of pray!!
    First Kisan Rail to carry Nagpur oranges to Delhi on Oct 14
    First Kisan Rail to carry Nagpur oranges to Delhi on Oct 14
    No Dhammachakra Pravartan Din event at Deekshabhoomi this year
    No Dhammachakra Pravartan Din event at Deekshabhoomi this year
    Muslim Youth League protests Hathras incident
    Muslim Youth League protests Hathras incident
    NIMA to call state-wide agitation in support of striking Ayurved resident doctors
    NIMA to call state-wide agitation in support of striking Ayurved resident doctors
    Video: Want to report crime? Call directly to Zone III DCP, Lohit Matani
    Video: Want to report crime? Call directly to Zone III DCP, Lohit Matani
    Family of four beats couple over petty issue in Kalamna
    Family of four beats couple over petty issue in Kalamna
    Can’t rule out foul play in Mumbai power outage: Nitin Raut
    Can’t rule out foul play in Mumbai power outage: Nitin Raut
    Cops bust gambling den in Narkhed, 6 arrested
    Cops bust gambling den in Narkhed, 6 arrested
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145