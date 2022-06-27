Tiny tots enjoy first day of school at Little Jewels

Nagpur: The tiny tots of Little Jewels, a feeder kindergarten of Jain International School, Nagpur, hopped and jumped their way in on the first day of school after a long sojourn of more than 2 years. Excitement, smiles and joy were seen on their faces. The various fun-filled activities like ‘Art & Craft’, ‘Music’, ‘Outdoor Play’ and ‘Dance’ sessions added to their happiness.
Little Jewels Kindergarten, Kharetown, reopened for the classes U.KG and L.KG at its brand new campus with ample outdoor space, well lit and ventilated classrooms and a beautiful ambience. The students got comfortable right from the word go.
“Our aim for the first day back was to normalize the school day. Students were delighted to explore the new campus and re-engage positive connections with their peers and teachers, all of which are essential for successful learning and growth of the students,” the school said.
All the Management Members were present to welcome the students. Anuj Badjate, the Chairman and Priti Badjate, the Director welcomed the students by ringing the school bell. Tushar Badjate, the Trustee, Kamakshi Badjate, Management Member and Anmol Badjatia, the Advisor, welcomed the students and graced the occasion. The Management Members appreciated the hard work put in by the Head Mistress, Pooja Gandhi, all the teachers and the Admin staff members.