Tiny tots enjoy first day of school at Little Jewels

Advertisement

Nagpur: The tiny tots of Little Jewels, a feeder kindergarten of Jain International School, Nagpur, hopped and jumped their way in on the first day of school after a long sojourn of more than 2 years. Excitement, smiles and joy were seen on their faces. The various fun-filled activities like ‘Art & Craft’, ‘Music’, ‘Outdoor Play’ and ‘Dance’ sessions added to their happiness.

Little Jewels Kindergarten, Kharetown, reopened for the classes U.KG and L.KG at its brand new campus with ample outdoor space, well lit and ventilated classrooms and a beautiful ambience. The students got comfortable right from the word go.