Tiny but wonderful feat: 40-mg Charkha created by Nagpurian enters Limca Book of Records!

Nagpur: A charkha that can be placed on the fingernail created by Jayant Tandulkar, who is a hobbyist of Nagpur, has entered the Limca Book of Records. Last week he received the certificate for his tiny but wonderful feat.

It is pertinent to mention that Tandulkar’s 40-milligram Charkha has been recorded by ‘India Book of Records’ and ‘Asia Book of Records’. Jayant Tandulkar, a resident of Zingabai Takli and working as a Senior Accountant in the Accountant General’s office in Nagpur, is a bird lover and also pursues various hobbies.

He has created many amazing things. Charkha, the smallest of them, also added another feather in his cap and glory to the city. Tandulkar produced a Charkha in 2020 measuring 3.20 mm in length, 2.68 mm in width and 3.06 mm in height. The weight of this Charkha is only 40 mg.

Tandulkar used small sticks, steel wire and cotton yarn to make this Charkha. Yarn is spun on this charkha having such a small size.

