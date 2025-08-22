TikTok & AliExpress Unblocked in India After 5 Years – But App Still Missing From Play Store

After five years, Chinese platforms TikTok and AliExpress have quietly resurfaced in India. Users have reported that both websites are now accessible without VPNs, marking the first major rollback of the 2020 app ban.

However, TikTok’s mobile app remains unavailable on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store in India. Neither TikTok nor its parent company ByteDance has issued an official statement about a potential relaunch of the app.

The platforms were originally banned in June 2020, following the Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. At that time, the Indian government cited national security concerns under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, blocking 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, and others.

This unblocking comes amid signs of easing tensions between India and China. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to discuss maintaining border peace, reopening trade, and boosting investment opportunities.

Meanwhile, TikTok faces mounting pressure in the US, where ByteDance has been given an ultimatum to sell its operations or face a nationwide ban.

India’s opposition party Congress has criticized the government, calling the move a compromise on national interest. They argued that “Modi’s China love has outweighed national security” and compared it to “making a deal over soldiers’ sacrifices.”

For now, the return of TikTok’s website signals a possible softening of the ban, but the app’s official comeback remains uncertain.

❓ Questions People Ask Us

1. Is TikTok officially back in India?

Not yet. Only the website is accessible. The mobile app is still banned on app stores.

2. Can I download TikTok from the Play Store or App Store in India?

No. TikTok is not available on official app stores in India. Users can only access the website for now.

3. Why was TikTok banned in 2020?

The Indian government banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, citing national security concerns after the Galwan Valley clash with China.

4. Is AliExpress also unblocked?

Yes. The popular Chinese shopping website AliExpress is now accessible in India again after five years.

5. Has the government officially lifted the TikTok ban?

No official announcement has been made yet. The websites are accessible, but the ban on apps still stands legally unless the government issues a notification.

6. What’s happening with TikTok in the US?

ByteDance has been ordered to either sell TikTok’s US operations or face a ban. Interestingly, the White House recently launched its official TikTok account despite this looming threat.