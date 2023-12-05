Tight security in place for Winter Session in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Nagpur police have initiated robust security measures to ensure a smooth and disturbance-free Winter Session of the State legislature starting from Thursday in Nagpur. A whopping 11,000 policemen with support of 10 companies of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Force One, a specialised counter terrorism unit, 40 Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) would be deployed to secure Vidhan Bhavan and manage potential challenges across the city.

On Monday, CP Amitesh Kumar and Joint CP Aswati Dorje conducted a meeting of police officers from across the city to strategize security arrangements. CP Kumar said that the Vidhan Bhavan would be encircled with armed policemen strategically to thwart any untoward incidents. A staggering 11,000 personnel are slated to be deployed for the security siege. Of which, 6,000 personnel have been summoned from various districts across the state.

Advertisement

To bolster the security apparatus, nine Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCPs) rank officers from the Nagpur and 10 DCP rank officers from other districts are being mobilized for security arrangements. Furthermore, 50 ACPs, 75 Police Inspectors, and 20 Women Police Inspectors have been called to Nagpur for the session arrangements. The deployment includes 10 companies of SRPF and 1000 Home Guards.

In addition to the extensive police presence, 30 BDDS squads are designated for the security of all VIPs, with 10 from the City police force. The police have granted permission to 32 organizations for morchas so far and the number is expected to surpass 100 in the coming days, said CP Kumar.

PWD brings about major changes in Vidhan Bhavan

Public Works Department (PWD) has made some major changes in Vidhan Bhavan premises in the wake of Winter Sessionof Maharashtra State Legislature. These changes are likely to ease the public movement inside Vidhan Bhavan premises. PWD has streamlined all the sections by putting them in one part. For example, since long the hotels, eating joints, juice selling centres were operating in two parts. Some hotels were at the front while some behind them. This used to create chaos at the front. The movement of leaders, bureaucrats, people, media was getting affected. This time the department has created a complete food-court at the back side of the earlier hotels. This will reduce the public gathering in the front.

The visitors did not have place to sit properly in the premises. They met leaders, bureaucrats on the road or at their chambers causing inconvenience to everyone. Now the four blocks have been created where chairs and tables have been arranged. People can sit, wait for the leaders there. The leaders too can sit with the visitors there. This will lead in reduction of the crowd on the road that goes to the State Assembly. Thiswill make security heave a sigh of relief as the leaders, ministers can reach their destinations easily.

PWD also has kept wash basins at around 12 places. People who eat or drink juice, would then wash their hands on the road itself. This time people can use these wash basins instead of dirtying the roads. It has become an usual practice for the ministers or the leaders to come out of their respective houses and talk to the media. They have to stand in the open where they face scorching heat, making them uncomfortable. PWD has erected a dome-like structure covering the area, where leaders can stand and interact with mediapersons.