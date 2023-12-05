A shocker: 75-yr-old man murders bedridden wife, hangs self near Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a shocking incident, a 75-year old man allegedly strangled his bedridden wife before taking his own life in Mathani village, Mauda tehsil, near Nagpur. The couple was facing prolonged health issues and were fed up with them, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Prabhakar Ramaji Gajbhiye (75) and his wife Vimala (70), both residents of Bela village in Bhandara district.

According to police, Prabhakar, who had been battling asthma, and Vimala, bedridden for the past three months, relocated to one of their daughters’ place at Mathani last year. Their son is employed in Chhattisgarh, and they have three married daughters. The couple was struggling due to health issues. Prabhakar took the life of his wife and afterwards hanged himself from a ceiling fan at the house.

The incident came to the fore when a relative visited their house. He alerted the police. Mauda police rushed to the spot and performed panchnama. The bodies were sent to hospital for post-mortem. A suicide note was found at the scene in which Prabhakar cited the challenges of old age and the burden of asthma as the driving force behind his extreme actions. In the suicide note, Prabhakar has confessed that he murdered his wife.

A case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code was registered by Mauda Police.