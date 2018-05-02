Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Wed, Sep 9th, 2020

    Tiger mauls 10-year-old to death in Kapsi

    Nagpur: A 10-year-old kid was mauled to death by a tiger in Kapsi village under Sawali taluka area, when he had gone for a walk on Wednesday morning.

    According to sources, the deceased Sanskar Satish Burle had gone for a walk at around 5 am. It is when the tiger, which was lurking in the bushes, pounced on the victim and pulled him inside the forest.

    Even after a considerable amount of time when Sanskar didn’t return, his parents along with some villagers launched the hunt which ended inside the forest where they found his mauled body.

