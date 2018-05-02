Tiger mauls 10-year-old to death in Kapsi

Nagpur: A 10-year-old kid was mauled to death by a tiger in Kapsi village under Sawali taluka area, when he had gone for a walk on Wednesday morning.

According to sources, the deceased Sanskar Satish Burle had gone for a walk at around 5 am. It is when the tiger, which was lurking in the bushes, pounced on the victim and pulled him inside the forest.

Even after a considerable amount of time when Sanskar didn’t return, his parents along with some villagers launched the hunt which ended inside the forest where they found his mauled body.