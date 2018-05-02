Man’s body found hanging from Kanhan river flyover

Nagpur: Unidentified man allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday by hanging himself from grill of a pillar of the Kanhan River flyover. He hung himself using his scarf, the police said.

A passerby informed the police after he spotted the body hanging from the flyover at around on Wednesday morning. No suicide note was found from the spot, said police sources.

The identification and exact reason behind him taking the extreme step couldn’t be asserted immediately. In the meantime, cops have sent body for autopsy and registered a case of suicide. Further probe is underway.