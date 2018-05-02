Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Sep 9th, 2020

    Man’s body found hanging from Kanhan river flyover

    Nagpur: Unidentified man allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday by hanging himself from grill of a pillar of the Kanhan River flyover. He hung himself using his scarf, the police said.

    A passerby informed the police after he spotted the body hanging from the flyover at around on Wednesday morning. No suicide note was found from the spot, said police sources.

    The identification and exact reason behind him taking the extreme step couldn’t be asserted immediately. In the meantime, cops have sent body for autopsy and registered a case of suicide. Further probe is underway.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Man’s body found hanging from Kanhan river flyover
    Man’s body found hanging from Kanhan river flyover
    Tiger mauls 10-year-old to death in Kapsi
    Tiger mauls 10-year-old to death in Kapsi
    Nagpur cop issue 4975 challans worth ₹15.6 lakh for not wearing masks, flouting Covid-19 norm
    Nagpur cop issue 4975 challans worth ₹15.6 lakh for not wearing masks, flouting Covid-19 norm
    ऑक्सिजनची कमाल क्षमतेत निर्मिती करा
    ऑक्सिजनची कमाल क्षमतेत निर्मिती करा
    मास्क न लावणा-या ६४९ नागरिकांकडून दंड वसूली
    मास्क न लावणा-या ६४९ नागरिकांकडून दंड वसूली
    आठ महिन्यात मनपाने बुजविले शहरातील पाच हजारांवर खड्डे
    आठ महिन्यात मनपाने बुजविले शहरातील पाच हजारांवर खड्डे
    सीमेंट रोड बांधकामाकरिता वाहतूक बंद
    सीमेंट रोड बांधकामाकरिता वाहतूक बंद
    ठराविक वेळेत डॉक्टरांकडून करा समुपदेशन
    ठराविक वेळेत डॉक्टरांकडून करा समुपदेशन
    कोव्हीड विषयक जबाबदारी व अधिकारांचे विकेंद्रीकरण
    कोव्हीड विषयक जबाबदारी व अधिकारांचे विकेंद्रीकरण
    स्कूल व्हॅन रुग्णवाहिकेत रुपांतरित करा
    स्कूल व्हॅन रुग्णवाहिकेत रुपांतरित करा
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145