    Nagpur Today

    Published On : Thu, Jun 11th, 2020

    Tiger, leopard found dead in Chandrapur forest

    Chandrapur : A tiger and a leopard were found dead in separate incidents in the forests of Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district, forest officials said on Wednesday.

    The carcass of a tiger was found in Sitarampeth in Moharli forest range under the buffer zone of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in the district on Wednesday afternoon, chief conservator of forest at TATR, N R Pravin said.

    The tiger might have died some four days ago, as its remains were already decomposing, he said, adding that the death is being probed.

    Meanwhile, a leopard was found dead in Saoli forest range in Chandrapur on Wednesday.

    The leopard had been caught in a net and wire trap meant for wild boars at compartment no. 1534 under Saoli forest range, some 60 km from the district headquarters.

    Chief conservator of forest Chandrapur circle S V Ramarao confirmed the death and said officials had reached the scene to investigate.

