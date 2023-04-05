Tiger kills man in Nagbhid Forest

Nagpur/Chandrapur: In the increasing incidents of man-animal conflict, a man was killed in a tiger attack in the forest in Nagbhid Range on Tuesday afternoon.

The victim, Arun Randhye, from Tukum village was out in the jungle to collect mahua flowers, when the attack took place. A tiger lurking in the area attacked and killed Randhye in Compartment No. 605 of the range. As the victim did not return till late in the evening, his family members with some villagers went into the forest in search and recovered his body.

After they informed the foresters, RFO, Nagbhid Range Sunil Hazare rushed to the spot with his team and sent the body for post-mortem after inquest formalities.

Officials of State Forest Department have provided the ex-gratia aid of Rs 20,000 to kin of the victim Randhye.

This is the seventh human kill in a predator attack this year alone. Out of these seven people, six were killed by tigers, while one person fell prey to leopard attack.

