Covid-19: Nagpur reports fresh 33 cases, active cases at 151

Nagpur, the second capital of the state, reportedly recorded 33 fresh cases of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) on Wednesday. No casualties were reported during the day.

In the last 24 hours, 216 samples (199 RTPCR and 17 Antigen) were tested, out of which 33 (18 from the city and 15 from rural areas) came back positive. With these recent updates, the number of active cases has climbed to 151. A total of 8 patients (3 from rural areas, 4 from the city, and one from outside the district) have also recovered during the same period.

