Nagpur: A 65-year-old man was mauled to death by a tiger in Pathari Beat, Sawli Range, in Chandrapur division on Wednesday morning, a forest official said.

The incident took place in the forest area when the victim identified as Dadaji Pandurang Mhaske, a resident of nearby village, was out in the field, collecting firewood.

The tiger, which was lurking in the bushes, pounced on the victim and killed him on the spot, the officials informed.