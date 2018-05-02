Tiger found dead in agricultural field near Moharli buffer range

Nagpur: A male tiger (aged between 2.5 to 3 years) has been found dead in agricultural field in Arjuni, Mudholi beat of Moharli buffer range on Tuesday.

Though, the body is intact; the tiger suffers with severe external injuries. The exact cause of death can only be ascertained after PM examination.

Procedure as per NTCA SoP is being carried out in the presence of representatives of NTCA regional office Nagpur and PCCF WL Maharashtra.