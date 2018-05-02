Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Feb 9th, 2021

    Tiger found dead in agricultural field near Moharli buffer range

    Nagpur: A male tiger (aged between 2.5 to 3 years) has been found dead in agricultural field in Arjuni, Mudholi beat of Moharli buffer range on Tuesday.

    Though, the body is intact; the tiger suffers with severe external injuries. The exact cause of death can only be ascertained after PM examination.

    Procedure as per NTCA SoP is being carried out in the presence of representatives of NTCA regional office Nagpur and PCCF WL Maharashtra.

    Trending In Nagpur
    नागपूर मेट्रोचे कार्य अतुलनीय : फ्रान्स राजदूत
    नागपूर मेट्रोचे कार्य अतुलनीय : फ्रान्स राजदूत
    रक्तदान शिबिरांसाठी विविध समाजाचे सहकार्य घ्या : महापौर दयाशंकर तिवारी
    रक्तदान शिबिरांसाठी विविध समाजाचे सहकार्य घ्या : महापौर दयाशंकर तिवारी
    मालमत्ता कर ५० टक्के शास्ती माफीचे अखेरचे पाच दिवस शिल्लक
    मालमत्ता कर ५० टक्के शास्ती माफीचे अखेरचे पाच दिवस शिल्लक
    फ्रान्सचे राजदूत इमॅन्युएल लीनेन यांची मनपाला भेट
    फ्रान्सचे राजदूत इमॅन्युएल लीनेन यांची मनपाला भेट
    शाळेचा पहिला दिवस- मेट्रोत विद्यार्थ्यांची गर्दी
    शाळेचा पहिला दिवस- मेट्रोत विद्यार्थ्यांची गर्दी
    Know ‘Alishan Man ‘, Fashion style sensation in nagpur
    Know ‘Alishan Man ‘, Fashion style sensation in nagpur
    जिल्हा वार्षिक योजनेचा कुठलाही निधी अखर्चित राहणार नाही याची खबरदारी घ्या – पवार
    जिल्हा वार्षिक योजनेचा कुठलाही निधी अखर्चित राहणार नाही याची खबरदारी घ्या – पवार
    Sunrise Oncology Centre is the first of its kind Oncology day-care chain which offers comprehensive cancer care in Maharashtra.
    Sunrise Oncology Centre is the first of its kind Oncology day-care chain which offers comprehensive cancer care in Maharashtra.
    Vidarbha has numerous opportunities in the specialty paper segment.
    Vidarbha has numerous opportunities in the specialty paper segment.
    RTE में ऑनलाइन प्रक्रिया आधे से अधिक स्कूलों का पंजीयन नहीं
    RTE में ऑनलाइन प्रक्रिया आधे से अधिक स्कूलों का पंजीयन नहीं
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145