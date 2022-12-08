Tiger dies in territorial fight in Nagbhid

Nagpur/Chandrapur: Yet another tiger was found dead in forests of Nagbhid range in Chandrapur district on Wednesday. Investigations revealed the adult male tiger was killed in a territorial fight with another tiger.

Reports said that a local beat guard found the carcass of the around three-year-old tiger in compartment No. 643 under Uma beat of Nagbhid range in the morning. A team led by RFO Sunil Hazare found signs of a fight among two predators on the scene.

Post mortem was carried out by livestock development officer Dr Shishir Ramteke in presence of DCF, Bramhapuri forest division, Dipesh Malhotra, NTCA and PCCF (wildlife) representatives Bandu Dhotre and Vivek Karambdekar on the spot.

Deep injury marks were found on the throat and a leg of the dead tiger. Veterinary doctor confirmed the tiger died in a skirmish with another tiger. A portion of the carcass was eaten by a dog.

Earlier, Nagbhid forest officials on December 3 captured a tiger, named P-2, which had killed four persons. The feline was later shifted to a transit treatment centre here for further observation, it said.

