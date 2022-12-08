Save The Date: Ind vs Aus ‘Border-Gavaskar Test Series’ to kick-start in Nagpur from Feb 9

Nagpur: The Mastercard Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will kickstart in Nagpur from February 9, 2023. First test will be played at Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Jamtha Stadium between February 9 and 13.

This will also be the last edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which will be a 4-match Test series feature.

After Nagpur, team India will then play the next three Test matches in Delhi, Dharamsala & Ahmedabad.

It is pertinent to mention that, with all eyes of cricketing fans set on ICC Cricket World Cup in India which will commence in October 2023, VCA Jamtha Stadium will be hosting India vs New Zealand ODI here, on January 21, according to sources.

With the dawn of New Year, all cricketing nations will be turning their focus on 50-over cricket. New Zealand will be playing 3 ODIs and 3 T20s with team India ahead of the Cricket World Cup, and Nagpur is likely to host one match scheduled on January 21. Besides, cricketing fans from Nagpur have another chance to cheer as after Kiwis, their neighbors Australia will be visiting India for ODI and Test series, and Nagpur is likely to host a test of this Clash of the Titans.

Notably, India and Australia recently locked horns at VCA Jamtha. Albeit, rains made a futile attempt to rob cricketing action, World witnessed a remarkable 8-overs match. India won the match powered by a spectacular knock of skipper Rohit Sharma.

