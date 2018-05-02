Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Mon, Mar 8th, 2021

    Tiger cub found dead on railway tracks in Gondia Forest Division

    Nagpur/Gondia: A one and half year-old cub of T14 tigress was found dead on the Gondia-Chandafort railway tracks in Gondia Forest Division on Monday morning.

    Prima facie it looks like a case of accident, however, the Forest Department has initiated a probe to determine was there any foul play involved in the matter.

    The T14 tigress and her other two cubs are reportedly safe. The incident reportedly occurred in Nagpur Division of SECR.

