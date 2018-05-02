Tiger cub found dead on railway tracks in Gondia Forest Division

Nagpur/Gondia: A one and half year-old cub of T14 tigress was found dead on the Gondia-Chandafort railway tracks in Gondia Forest Division on Monday morning.

Prima facie it looks like a case of accident, however, the Forest Department has initiated a probe to determine was there any foul play involved in the matter.

The T14 tigress and her other two cubs are reportedly safe. The incident reportedly occurred in Nagpur Division of SECR.