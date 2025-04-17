Tie the Knot with Blessings After A Special Puja By The MarriageBiodata.App

Advertisement



April 2025: Marriage is an auspicious event. To make sure that godly blessings are with you from the first day of your marital journey, MarriageBiodata.App is organising a special pooja on the 18th of April, 2025.

How to Join the Pooja

Owned and operated by Shanipeeth Mandir (Lord Shani Dev), MarriageBiodata.app entrusts the power of Lord Shani Dev to guide you on the path to a successful marital life. To ensure the success of your marital journey, MarriageBiodata.app organises a Special Monthly Puja.

To join, you have to avail a paid marriage biodata service from MarriageBiodata.app. Every client who opts for a paid marriage biodata gets their name added to the list of patrons for the Special Puja.

You can invite all loved ones to the event virtually. The Pooja is livestreamed on the YouTube channel subscribed by 23 lakh+ devotees from all over the world.

Facilitating Marriages with Biodata and Blessings

MarriageBiodata.app offers a simple way to showcase yourself to prospective matches. To create your marriage biodata, all you have to do is fill in your details on the website, pick a template, and create your marriage biodata.

To facilitate matchmaking, MarriageBiodata.app adds every client who gets their marriage biodata created to its ever-expanding WhatsApp community. Here, the members can connect and share their profiles for free.

In the past two months, MarriageBiodata.app has added 1000+ members to their WhatsApp community. This is an excellent way for people looking for a partner to meet their perfect match.

Further, if you choose, you can opt for personalised matrimony services through https://shadi.today, their matrimony portal.

About MarriageBiodata.app

The MarriageBiodata.app does what its name suggests – helps people make a marriage biodata that lets them meet prospective partners.

Since the organisation is owned and operated by the Shanipeeth Mandir, they strongly believe in Lord Shani Dev’s power to guide marital partners. Thus, they arrange a special pooja every month for their clients.

Offering free marriage biodatas, astrology, a personalised matrimonial service, and more, MarriageBiodata.app helps people meet their perfect match.

Contact Us

Want to get in touch with MarriageBiodata.app?

Website: https://marriagebiodata.app/en

Email: support@marriagebiodata.app

Address: 16/24, East Patel Nagar, New Delhi – 110008

