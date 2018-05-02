Thunderstorm, rains likely from today: RMC

Nagpur: Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Nagpur has predicted thunderstorm with lightning and light rains all over Vidarbha, including Nagpur, from April 9 to 11, on Thursday. Weather in Nagpur is likely to remain mainly dry except on the two days.

The Weather department also issued an Orange alert of hailstorm along with rain and thunderstorm in Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli on April 10 and 11. The change of weather is likely to provide some relief from scorching day temperature for couple of days and then the temperature will start increasing again.

Though overcast skies most of the time on Thursday, the maximum temperature of Nagpur was 41.3 degree Celsius. The minimum temperature was also recorded on higher side with 22.6 degree Celsius. Chandrapur once again recorded the maximum temperature 43.4 degree Celsius which was the highest in country on Thursday.

Bramhapuri was also recorded the maximum temperature 43.2 degree Celsius. Akola,Wardha andYavatmal recorded the maximum temperature above 42 degree Celsius while remaining places in Vidarbha were experienced below 41 degree Celsius on Thursday. The drastic increase in minimum temperature were observed in most of the places in Vidarbha.

Chandrapur recorded the minimums 27.2 degree Celsius while Bramhapuri was 26.6 degree Celsius and Gadchiroli also marked the minimum temperature touched 26.0 degree Celsius. Buldhana was 25.0 degree Celsius and Amravati was 24.0 degree Celsius on Thursday.



