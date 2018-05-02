Commissioner of Police assures full support to BJYM

Nagpur: Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar has assured full support to activists of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) who are extending a helping hand to people in availing COVID-19 treatment without much hassle. A delegation of BJYM called on the top cop and requested him to support.

A memorandum that BJYM handed over to Amitesh Kumar says, people are getting harassed by the hospitals during COVID-19 treatment. Number of patients in Nagpur city has increased rapidly in the last few days and the needy are not getting beds in hospitals.

The administration is trying to arrange for beds to such patients. But when the relatives of the patients go for discharge, the private hospitals handover huge bills to them. Most hospitals do not charge the bills as per the rules laid down by the civic authority.

Such relatives of the patients approach BJYM with complaints.When BJYM volunteers go to the hospitals and request to charge the audited bill through the auditor of the corporation, the hospital management says ‘no’. According to BJYM, such attitude on the part of hospitals creates ruckus and situation goes out of control BJYM activists told the Commissioner of Police that hospitals show fear of the police. They appealed Amitesh Kumar to look personally into it to streamline the system.

Police Department, Muicipal Corporation and Indian Medical Association (IMA) should have coordination, they demanded. BJYM State General Secretary Shivani Dani-Vakhre and city chief Parendra ( Vicky) Patle both guided the volunteers. Shekhar Kuryavanshi, Yash Satpute, Badal Raut, Pankaj Sonkar, Amar Dharmare, Sunny Raut, Prasad Mujumdar and Arpit Malghate were present.



