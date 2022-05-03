Three women raped in separate incidents in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: Three women were allegedly raped in separate incidents in different areas in Nagpur.

In the first incident, a 20- year-old woman residing in Yashodhara Nagar area, alleged that she was raped by Ankush Ashok Shahu (27) on July 16 last year by promising to tie the nuptial knot with her. Yashodhara Nagar Police started the probe after registering a case under Section 376(2)(N) of the IPC against Shahu following the victim’s complaint.

In the second incident, 29- year-old victim from New Kamptee area told police that Ajam Ramulal Maravi (22) raped her when she was sleeping in her house around 7 pm on April 30. On the basis of the complaint, New Kamptee Police registered a case under Section 376 of the IPC against Maravi and probing the matter further.

Jaripatka Police booked 23- year-old Tejas alias Teju Subhash Jambhulkar (23) for allegedly raping his girlfriend at his house. The victim alleged that the accused Tejas called her to his house at around 8.45 pm. Later, he raped her and also threatened her of dire consequences if she narrated the incident to anybody. Following the victim’s complaint, police registered a case under Sections 376(1), 323 and 506 of the IPC against Tejas.