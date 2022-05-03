Couple arrested as cops bust sex racket in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: A couple was among three persons arrested on the charges of running a sex racket in Bajrang Nagar locality under Hudkeshwar police jurisdiction on Monday.

Acting on a tip off, the Social Security Branch (SSB) of Nagpur police raided the rented house in Bajrang Nagar and busted the sex racket. The raiding cops rescued two women who were forced into flesh trade by the accused by luring them with money.

Advertisement

The arrested accused have been identified as Namita Roshankumar Shah, Roshankumar Arunkumar Shah and Nita Vijay Khot.

An offence under Sections 4, 5, 7 of Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act was registered at Hudkeshwar Police Station against the accused trio.