Three with MD powder worth Rs 3.8 lakh arrested in Mankapur, Nagpur

Nagpur: Mankapur Police in Nagpur arrested three persons with a large quantity of Mephedrone (MD) powder early Tuesday morning.

Acting on reliable information, the police laid a trap at Hotel Divine on Mankapur Ring Road around 3.45 am. A search was conducted in Room Nos. 102 and 103 of Hotel Devine, where three suspects were caught with illegal drugs. The accused have been identified as: Adnan Sarwar Khan (23), a resident of Thakur Plot, Motha Tajbagh and Tausif Matin Sheikh (24), a resident of Baba Taj Nagar, Hudkeshwar and Mohd Sajil Hunani Mohd Rafiq Hunani (25), resident of Plot No. 67, Azad Colony, Umred Road, Nagpur.

Police found 21 grams of MD powder worth Rs 2.10 lakh from Adnan’s possession and 17 grams worth Rs 1.70 lakh from Tausif. In addition, Rs 1,010 in cash, and a white Ford car (MH-31/EA0350) were also seized. The total value of seized items is estimated at Rs 5.81 lakh. During questioning, the duo revealed that they had sourced the drugs from Mohammad Owesh Sheikh from Hasanbagh, and Sahil Memon from Tajbagh, Nagpur. The accused admitted they were selling the MD powder for financial gain.

A case has been registered under Sections 8(a), 22(b), and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Mankapur Police Station. Both arrested accused are in police custody and further investigation is ongoing to trace the remaining culprits.