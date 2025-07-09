NMC launches Computer Lab on Wheels for its school students

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a transformative step to promote digital literacy among students at the schools run by Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), a new initiative — Wings Fly High-Mobile Computer Education Bus Lab — was launched at Pardi Marathi Upper Primary School on Tuesday.

Inaugurated by NMC Additional Commissioner Vaishnavi B, the initiative aims to bring computer education to students of NMC-run schools, fostering an interest in technology and equipping them for a brighter future. The mobile computer lab, a collaborative CSR initiative by Elkem ASA, and Sahyadri Foundation, Nagpur, is designed to provide free computer education to students in NMC schools.

The launch event was attended NMC Education Officer Sadhana Sayam, Elkem plant head Kumar Kislay, senior manager Sanjay Bedekar, Sahyadri Foundation director Devendra Kshirsagar, Wings Fly High project manager Nitesh Nagdeve, the school’s headmistress, teachers, and students. The project aims to offer hands-on computer training through a fully equipped mobile lab to students of Classes 5 to 8.

For the next three months, the bus will visit NMC upper primary schools with high student enrolment, ensuring access to quality digital education. This initiative marks a significant milestone in bridging the digital divide and empowering young learners in Nagpur’s municipal schools.