Three Killed, Several Injured in Accident at Avaada Company near Nagpur

Nagpur: At least three workers were killed and several others injured in a serious industrial accident at the Avaada company premises in the Butibori Industrial Area on Friday. The mishap occurred during routine operations at the facility, prompting an immediate emergency response from local authorities and medical teams.

The injured workers were rushed to Maya Hospital in Butibori for treatment. Hospital officials said the victims have sustained varying degrees of injuries, with the condition of some reported to be critical.

The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. Police and company officials have launched a joint inquiry to determine the circumstances that led to the fatal incident.

The tragedy once again draws attention to growing safety concerns at industrial units in and around Nagpur. Earlier, in September 2025, a major explosion at the Solar Group’s explosives manufacturing unit near Chakdoh-Bazargaon, around 40 km from the city, left at least one worker dead and over 25 others injured. The blast in the RDX crystallisation unit sent shockwaves across nearby areas, damaging buildings and raising serious questions about industrial safety standards in the district.

