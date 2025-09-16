Three Inmates at Nagpur Central Jail Booked for Threatening Female Security Guard

Nagpur: An FIR has been registered against three inmates of Nagpur Central Jail after they allegedly threatened to kill a female security guard, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on September 13 inside the meeting room designated for family members and lawyers. According to police, the inmates created a ruckus, disrupting order in the facility.

When the guard intervened and instructed them to return to their barracks, the trio reportedly hurled abuses at her and issued death threats.

Gold Rate 13 Sept 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,09,800 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,02,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,29,000/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The accused have been identified as:

Deepak Khatya alias Ramkrishna Ghanchakkar (41)

Sameer Sadrol Siddiqui (30)

Devansh Ajay Sharma (24)

Jail authorities later lodged a complaint at Dhantoli Police station, leading to the registration of a case against the inmates.