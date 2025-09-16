NMC’s ‘Mission Rabies’ Drive Gathers Momentum; 5,133 Stray Dogs Sterilised in Two Weeks

Nagpur: Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s (NMC) ongoing ‘Mission Rabies’ programme for the sterilisation and vaccination of stray dogs is showing significant progress. The initiative aims to curb the rising stray dog population and prevent the spread of rabies on city streets.Between September 1 and 14, a total of 5,133 dogs were sterilised and vaccinated with preventive medicine.

Vaccination & Sterilisation Status (Sept 1–14, 2025):

Sept 1: 20

20 Sept 2: 75

75 Sept 3: 25

25 Sept 4: 37

37 Sept 5: 56

56 Sept 6: 58

58 Sept 7: 55

55 Sept 8: 67

67 Sept 9: 566

566 Sept 10: 1,074

1,074 Sept 11: 1,147

1,147 Sept 12: 1,117

1,117 Sept 13: 836

Total (till Sept 14): 5,133

The drive, which will continue till September 28, is being carried out in collaboration with World Wide Veterinary Services, Mission Rabies, Nirmiti Peoples, and Animal Welfare Society. While veterinary doctors are provided by the NGOs, NMC contributes by deploying ground staff to capture stray dogs across different city zones.

Currently, the city has three Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres — located at Bhandewadi (NMC-run), Gorewada, and Maharajbagh. Captured dogs are treated and sterilised at these facilities, kept under observation for 2–3 days, and then released back into the same locality from where they were picked up.

According to NMC, in the last three years of the campaign, preventive rabies doses have been administered to 56,997 stray dogs. The civic body has also enhanced its infrastructure for catching and transporting dogs to ensure smoother operations.

Officials said, “The partnership between civic administration and NGOs has made the programme more effective. We aim to ensure maximum coverage of stray dogs across Nagpur in a systematic and humane manner.”