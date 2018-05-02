Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |

    Three including teen girl run over by train near Butibori

    Nagpur: Three labourers including a teenage girl were mowed down by a train in Butibori area here on Friday evening, police said.

    The deceased were residents of Seoni in Madhya Pradesh and worked at the site of upcoming National Law University here, an official said.

    “Kamlesh Godanlal Maraskolhe (20), Sharda Shekhlal Sayam (19) and Yogesh Alasingh Uikey (30) lived in make-shift houses in Waranga village. They were going to the weekly Bori vegetable market when the incident happened,” inspector Asif Sheikh of Butibori police station said.

    “The three were crossing the Nagpur-Wardha tracks when a train coming from Nagpur side mowed them down. All three died on the spot. A case of accidental death has been registered,” Sheikh said.

    Happening Nagpur
    ‘Science Expo’ 2020 inaugurated at RSC, Nagpur
    ‘Science Expo’ 2020 inaugurated at RSC, Nagpur
    A chilly evening on an open terrace with a delightful sunset.
    A chilly evening on an open terrace with a delightful sunset.
    Nagpur Crime News
    3 youths attacked murderously over kite flying brawl in Sonegaon
    3 youths attacked murderously over kite flying brawl in Sonegaon
    3 brothers kidnap youth to recover Rs 3.50 lakh in Kotwali
    3 brothers kidnap youth to recover Rs 3.50 lakh in Kotwali
    Maharashtra News
    नागपूरः रूळ ओलांडताना रेल्वेची धडक; ३ ठार
    नागपूरः रूळ ओलांडताना रेल्वेची धडक; ३ ठार
    काटोल पंचायत समिती पर महाविकास आघाडी का परचम लहराया
    काटोल पंचायत समिती पर महाविकास आघाडी का परचम लहराया
    Hindi News
    काटोल पंचायत समिती पर महाविकास आघाडी का परचम लहराया
    काटोल पंचायत समिती पर महाविकास आघाडी का परचम लहराया
    ऊँचे और खराब दर्जे के सीमेंट सड़कों से नागरिकों को हो रही परेशानी
    ऊँचे और खराब दर्जे के सीमेंट सड़कों से नागरिकों को हो रही परेशानी
    Trending News
    Three including teen girl run over by train near Butibori
    Three including teen girl run over by train near Butibori
    ‘Eat Right Campus:’ FDA asks schools to ensure healthy food in tiffins of students
    ‘Eat Right Campus:’ FDA asks schools to ensure healthy food in tiffins of students
    Featured News
    Nirbhaya convicts to hang on Feb 1, 6 am
    Nirbhaya convicts to hang on Feb 1, 6 am
    22 babus known to be Fadnavis favourities transferred
    22 babus known to be Fadnavis favourities transferred
    Trending In Nagpur
    Uneven, poor quality cement roads posing hardships to citizens: Congress
    Uneven, poor quality cement roads posing hardships to citizens: Congress
    नागपूरः रूळ ओलांडताना रेल्वेची धडक; ३ ठार
    नागपूरः रूळ ओलांडताना रेल्वेची धडक; ३ ठार
    Three including teen girl run over by train near Butibori
    Three including teen girl run over by train near Butibori
    काटोल पंचायत समिती पर महाविकास आघाडी का परचम लहराया
    काटोल पंचायत समिती पर महाविकास आघाडी का परचम लहराया
    ‘Eat Right Campus:’ FDA asks schools to ensure healthy food in tiffins of students
    ‘Eat Right Campus:’ FDA asks schools to ensure healthy food in tiffins of students
    ऊँचे और खराब दर्जे के सीमेंट सड़कों से नागरिकों को हो रही परेशानी
    ऊँचे और खराब दर्जे के सीमेंट सड़कों से नागरिकों को हो रही परेशानी
    OCHRI praised for EM services during AOICON 2020
    OCHRI praised for EM services during AOICON 2020
    Siemens Mobility Nagpur Metro observes ‘Road Safety Week’
    Siemens Mobility Nagpur Metro observes ‘Road Safety Week’
    नायलॉन मांजे से जख्मी पक्षी की बचाई जान
    नायलॉन मांजे से जख्मी पक्षी की बचाई जान
    महात्मा गांधी पुण्यतिथीनिमित्त विद्यार्थ्यांसाठी निबंध लेखन स्पर्धा
    महात्मा गांधी पुण्यतिथीनिमित्त विद्यार्थ्यांसाठी निबंध लेखन स्पर्धा
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145