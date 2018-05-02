Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Jan 17th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    After Bullet Train, Uddhav Thackeray Government Says Hyperloop Unlikely

    Mumbai: The proposed Mumbai-Pune ultrafast hyperloop transport system in Maharashtra has come under a cloud, with the state government today signalling that undertaking a first-of-a-kind project of such magnitude could turn out to be a risky proposition at this juncture.

    “Hyperloops have never been constructed anywhere in the world until now, so let this be tried somewhere else before us. Once it is successful, then we can think of it,” Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said.

    The Minister, however, clarified that his comment should not be viewed as a decision to scrap the project. “It’s just that we do not have the capacity to experiment with hyperloop technology. We will concentrate on other modes of transport and, in the meantime, if that technology develops more with successful trials abroad, we can think about it,” he said.

    The $10 billion project pushed by multi-billionaire Richard Branson’s Virgin Group is the second high-budget initiative that the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra has applied the brakes on, after the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train system. The tri-party Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, which took over the state after the assembly elections in October last year, has indicated that it is more keen on addressing pressing issues such as farmer welfare and poverty alleviation than taking up such projects.

    The previous BJP-led Devendra Fadnavis government had come to an understanding with the Virgin Group on the hyperloop transport system, which aims to reduce travel time between Mumbai and Pune to just 35 minutes.

    Proposed as a replacement to existing railway infrastructure between the two cities, the hyperloops were expected to use magnets to levitate pods inside an airless tube, creating conditions in which pods can shuttle people and freight at speeds of up to 1,200 km per hour.

    The previous government had even granted infrastructure project status to the $10 billion plan in August, paving the way for fast-tracking land acquisition in this regard.

    Even as the new government raised questions over its viability, Richard Branson met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at his Mumbai residence — Matoshree — last month in an effort to “clear misunderstandings”. The previous day, he had announced that the Virgin Group will not depend on any funding from the state.

    Happening Nagpur
    ‘Science Expo’ 2020 inaugurated at RSC, Nagpur
    ‘Science Expo’ 2020 inaugurated at RSC, Nagpur
    A chilly evening on an open terrace with a delightful sunset.
    A chilly evening on an open terrace with a delightful sunset.
    Nagpur Crime News
    3 youths attacked murderously over kite flying brawl in Sonegaon
    3 youths attacked murderously over kite flying brawl in Sonegaon
    3 brothers kidnap youth to recover Rs 3.50 lakh in Kotwali
    3 brothers kidnap youth to recover Rs 3.50 lakh in Kotwali
    Maharashtra News
    काटोल पंचायत समिती पर महाविकास आघाडी का परचम लहराया
    काटोल पंचायत समिती पर महाविकास आघाडी का परचम लहराया
    बोरीचा मुली कबड्डी संघाने जिल्हा विजयी झाल्याने गावात जल्लोष
    बोरीचा मुली कबड्डी संघाने जिल्हा विजयी झाल्याने गावात जल्लोष
    Hindi News
    काटोल पंचायत समिती पर महाविकास आघाडी का परचम लहराया
    काटोल पंचायत समिती पर महाविकास आघाडी का परचम लहराया
    ऊँचे और खराब दर्जे के सीमेंट सड़कों से नागरिकों को हो रही परेशानी
    ऊँचे और खराब दर्जे के सीमेंट सड़कों से नागरिकों को हो रही परेशानी
    Trending News
    Three including teen girl run over by train near Butibori
    Three including teen girl run over by train near Butibori
    ‘Eat Right Campus:’ FDA asks schools to ensure healthy food in tiffins of students
    ‘Eat Right Campus:’ FDA asks schools to ensure healthy food in tiffins of students
    Featured News
    Nirbhaya convicts to hang on Feb 1, 6 am
    Nirbhaya convicts to hang on Feb 1, 6 am
    22 babus known to be Fadnavis favourities transferred
    22 babus known to be Fadnavis favourities transferred
    Trending In Nagpur
    Three including teen girl run over by train near Butibori
    Three including teen girl run over by train near Butibori
    काटोल पंचायत समिती पर महाविकास आघाडी का परचम लहराया
    काटोल पंचायत समिती पर महाविकास आघाडी का परचम लहराया
    ‘Eat Right Campus:’ FDA asks schools to ensure healthy food in tiffins of students
    ‘Eat Right Campus:’ FDA asks schools to ensure healthy food in tiffins of students
    ऊँचे और खराब दर्जे के सीमेंट सड़कों से नागरिकों को हो रही परेशानी
    ऊँचे और खराब दर्जे के सीमेंट सड़कों से नागरिकों को हो रही परेशानी
    OCHRI praised for EM services during AOICON 2020
    OCHRI praised for EM services during AOICON 2020
    Siemens Mobility Nagpur Metro observes ‘Road Safety Week’
    Siemens Mobility Nagpur Metro observes ‘Road Safety Week’
    नायलॉन मांजे से जख्मी पक्षी की बचाई जान
    नायलॉन मांजे से जख्मी पक्षी की बचाई जान
    महात्मा गांधी पुण्यतिथीनिमित्त विद्यार्थ्यांसाठी निबंध लेखन स्पर्धा
    महात्मा गांधी पुण्यतिथीनिमित्त विद्यार्थ्यांसाठी निबंध लेखन स्पर्धा
    खासदार क्रीड़ा महोत्सव : हॉकी में एकेडेमी और ईरा इंटरनेशनल जीते
    खासदार क्रीड़ा महोत्सव : हॉकी में एकेडेमी और ईरा इंटरनेशनल जीते
    3 youths attacked murderously over kite flying brawl in Sonegaon
    3 youths attacked murderously over kite flying brawl in Sonegaon
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145