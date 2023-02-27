Three, including married woman, end life in separate incidents in Nagpur

Nagpur: Three persons, including a married woman, committed suicide in separate incidents in Nagpur on Friday.

In the first incident, Rehana Firoz Shaikh (36), a resident of Plot No 519, Bharat Nagar behind Gokul Dairy, Kalmana, was found hanging from the ceiling fan with a ‘dupatta’ around 9.15 am. Neighbours brought her down and rushed her to Mayo Hospital where the doctors declared her dead. Preliminary investigation revealed that Rehana took the extreme step over some domestic problems.

Advertisement

Kalamna Police started the probe after registering a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Similarly, in another incident, 35-year old Palash Praveen Rangari, a resident of Anand Nagar, Sitabuldi, ended his life by hanging from an iron angle in the kitchen of his house. The reason behind his suicide could not be known so far.

Sitabuldi Police initiated an investigation into the incident.

In the third incident, a 35-year old man committed suicide after falling in debt trap due to addiction to ‘Satta’, Jaripatka police said.

The deceased was identified as Amit Rajendra Mahto (35), a resident of Plot No. 72, Nariman Society, Ganpati Nagar, Zingabai Takli. According to police, Amit was trapped in a vicious circle of debt after losing huge sums of money in ‘Satta’ in recent weeks. Depressed due to the debt, he hanged himself from a tree near Ayesha Lawn on Saturday afternoon.

A case of accidental death was registered by Jaripatka police. Further investigation is on.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement