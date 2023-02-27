Subhan Nagar ESR cleaning on Feb 27 (Monday)

Nagpur, : Continuing with OCW’s endeavour to supply good quality potable water to the residents of Nagpur, Subhan Nagar ESR from Lakadganj Zone will be cleaned on February 27 (Monday).

On the day of Tank cleaning the following pockets of the respective Command areas will remain affected for water supply:

Areas To Remain Affected: Subhan Nagar. Netaji Nagar, Nivrutti Nagar, Chandranagar, Juni Pardi, H.B Town,Vijay nagar, Laxmi nagar, Bhagat Nagar, Kalamna Industrial Area, Shikshak Colony, Abha Colony, Gulmohar Nagar, Mahadev Nagar, Durga Nagar, Ghasidas

It is also noteworthy that during the period of Cleaning there will not be any water supply in these areas even through Tankers Hence the citizens residing in these areas are requested to make arrangements for temporary storage well in advance.

Details can be had from NMC-OCW Toll Free Number @ 1800-266-9899

