Three Assault Police Officer in Civil Lines After Late-Night Warning

Nagpur: A young woman and her two friends allegedly assaulted a police officer near Khokha Café in Civil Lines late Saturday night after he advised them to head home due to the late hour.

The accused, identified as Swapnil Vishnu Kamble, Sagar Mannusing Thakur, and a woman named Sharon, have been booked by Sadar Police for assaulting and obstructing a police officer from performing his duties.

According to the complaint filed by Pankaj Rajkumar Nandeshwar (36), a beat marshal at Sadar Police Station, he and Home Guard Ravi were patrolling the area around 11:30 PM when they noticed Sharon eating Maggi near the café. Concerned about the time, Pankaj suggested that she leave, to which she reportedly replied, Our”It’s my time to eat Maggi.”Our

Shortly after, Swapnil and Sagar arrived and accused Pankaj of being a “fake policeman” trying to extort money. The trio allegedly pushed him and threatened to file a complaint against him. Sensing trouble, Pankaj alerted Sadar Police, but the accused fled the scene before additional officers arrived.

A case has been registered against the three individuals, and an investigation is underway.