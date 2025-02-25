Patanjali Mega Food and Herbal Park to be Inaugurated on March 9

Nagpur: The highly anticipated Patanjali Mega Food and Herbal Park, located in the MIHAN area of Butibori, is set to commence operations on March 9. The grand inauguration will be led by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, and Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, in the presence of Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna.

Spanning 230 acres, the facility will house the world’s largest orange juice extraction unit and will be the second-largest establishment of the Patanjali Group after its Haridwar facility.

In a video message, Baba Ramdev announced his arrival in Nagpur on March 8. “We will conduct our regular Yoga session in the city from 5 AM, which will be broadcast live on television. Additionally, we will hold a meeting with like-minded individuals at the venue,” he stated.

The plant is expected to create significant employment opportunities for local youth, boosting the region’s economic prospects.