Threat to historian: Kolhapur court grants relief to Nagpur scribe Prashant Koratkar

Nagpur: The Kolhapur Sessions Court has provided major relief to Nagpur-based journalist Prashant Koratkar, who was accused of using derogatory language against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj while mentioning Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and for allegedly threatening historian Indrajeet Sawant.

During the hearing on this matter, the Kolhapur Sessions Court ruled that Koratkar is not required to be physically present in court. The court also rejected the police’s request in this regard. Daily hearings in the case will now begin from March 17.

Earlier, the Bombay High Court had directed the Kolhapur Sessions Court to decide on Koratkar’s anticipatory bail plea based on its merits after hearing all parties involved. The High Court clarified that it had not examined the merits of the case and instructed the sessions court to decide independently.

Koratkar is facing charges under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for allegedly promoting enmity between groups through his remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son, Sambhaji Maharaj. The Kolhapur Police had registered a case against him, following which he applied for anticipatory bail. The sessions court granted him interim protection on March 1 and scheduled the final hearing for March 11.

However, the state challenged this relief before the High Court, arguing that Koratkar had not cooperated with the investigation. Public Prosecutor Hiten Venegaonkar stated that while Koratkar was instructed to surrender his mobile phone, he instead sent it through his wife. Upon examination, officials found that all data had been erased. The prosecution claimed that his custodial interrogation was necessary to retrieve the deleted data and accused him of tampering with evidence.

Koratkar’s lawyers contended that since the sessions court was already hearing the case, the state’s plea before the High Court was not valid. Justice Rajesh Patil ruled that the sessions court should decide the matter without being influenced by any observations from the High Court.

Meanwhile, the Kolhapur Police sought Koratkar’s physical presence during the hearing, but his defence team cited security concerns and suggested a virtual appearance instead.