Thousands Gather at Adasa Temple for Til Chaturthi: Devotees Line Up from 4 AM

Nagpur:Devotees thronged the famous Shri Shami Vighnesh Ganesh Temple in Adasa, under the jurisdiction of Saoner Police Station, to seek blessings on the auspicious occasion of Til Chaturthi. Long queues of devotees were seen forming as early as 4 AM.

The grand Til Chaturthi fair was inaugurated with the ceremonial Ganesh Abhishek performed by Justice Nitin Sambhare of the Bombay High Court, Nagpur Bench. The temple witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with the atmosphere charged with devotion and celebration.

The annual event at Adasa temple continues to draw devotees from across the region, showcasing faith and festivity in full bloom.