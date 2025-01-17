Nagpur Psychiatrist Accused of Sexual Harassment: Fourth Case Registered Against Him

Advertisement













Nagpur:Shocking allegations of sexual exploitation under the guise of treatment have surfaced against a psychiatrist in Nagpur. The accused, a 47-year-old, is now facing his fourth sexual harassment case, creating a stir in the city.

The psychiatrist, who operated a mental health and career counseling center in the Hudkeshwar area for several years, allegedly exploited minor students and young women. The first complaint was lodged in November 2024 by a young woman, revealing disturbing details of sexual harassment.

Gold Rate Thursday 16 Jan. 2025 Gold 24 KT 79,000 /- Gold 22 KT 73,500 /- Silver / Kg 92,100 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Following police investigations, numerous photos and video clips were recovered from the psychiatrist’s center, suggesting a larger pattern of abuse. Despite initial reluctance from other victims, three additional complaints have emerged in January 2025, bringing the total to four cases.

Accusations Against Psychiatrist and His Wife

In a shocking twist, the psychiatrist’s wife has also been named as an accomplice in the investigation. Police are actively probing their involvement in facilitating the alleged exploitation of minors.

Special Committee Formed for Investigation

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravindra Singal has formed a special committee comprising women police officers, child welfare officials, and female counselors. The team is working to identify more potential victims and uncover the full extent of the crimes.

Police have also begun contacting individuals who sought treatment at the psychiatrist’s center in recent years to gather additional evidence and testimonies.

This scandal has sent shockwaves through Nagpur, highlighting the need for strict oversight in mental health practices and ensuring justice for the victims.