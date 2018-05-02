Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Sun, Jun 16th, 2019

Those losing polls carry uncivilised conduct forward: Bhagwat’s jibe at Mamta Banerjee

Nagpur: RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, on Sunday, virtually called for use of “dandashakti” (state power) in West Bengal government for “post-election violence”.

“Contest is inevitable in elections. It’s like Holi when you throw colour on each other. But if those who won, in their pride (guman) and those who lose, in their sense of revenge, carry the uncivilised conduct forward after election, then it affects the nation as a whole.

What’s happening in Bengal today? It shouldn’t have happened. Is it happening in any other state after elections? But if some goonda elements are doing it, the government must stop it. It is the duty of the government to establish rule of law using its power (dandashakti),” he said addressing participants of all-India third-year annual training camp of swayamsevaks here.

Bhagwat, however, didn’t make it clear if he meant the Centre should use its power or the West Bengal government should.

This was Bhagwat’s first speech after the 2019 general elections.

Last year’s valediction was marked by the attendance of former President Pranab Mukherji. This year, however, the proposed chief guest industrialist Ratan Tata couldn’t make it.

Bhagwat said, “after the electoral contest, all should work together to take the nation on the path to glory. Some people talk of unity but actually try to achieve their selfish goals by pitting different sections of society against each other. But the people of India have shown them their place in these elections. Those being killed (in Bengal) belongs to a specific party and who knows (pata nahi) if the killers belong to any particular party. Can the shock of loss (in elections) drive anyone to this extent?”

He also sought to redefine the “Unity in diversity” phrase, saying “diversity must be contained in unity”.

Observing that the nation has finally found a “direction to march towards glory after 70 years of Independence, Bhagwat called for “a united effort by all, including those who have lost the recent elections, to achieve it”.

Bhagwat also hinted at the international effort by powers using their “economic and military might” to prevent the country from achieving glory. To elucidate this point he, narrated the Greek story of the defeat of Troy by deceitful use of Trojan horse.

