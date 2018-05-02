This Women’s Day Sangeeta Sikdar Bhatia receives a memorable message from Bollywood and Southern-wood

Sangeeta Sikdar Bhatia is truly the woman of Substance, an inspiration to all those women who are ambitious and strong-headed. She is the woman who has groomed some significant talents like Jacqueline Fernandez, Prabhu Deva, Sooraj Pancholi, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Warina Hussain, Sapna Pabbi, Ehan Bhatt, Asim Riaz, where others were fashion models, who the agency groomed into Bollywood talent. She is the Founder of Toabh, the talent management hub for all the spellbinding talent in the Entertainment industry.

This Women’s day, Sangeeta’s beloveds have a special message for this strong lady,

Miss World and “83” debutant, Aditi Arya shares a heartfelt anecdote, “Happy Women’s day Sangeeta Ma’am, you have been an integral part of my Bombay life. You have been that support system that made me stick around, I would have left the city long back had it not been for you.”

Love Aaj Kal 2 and Cartel’s adorable Pranati Rai Prakash is smitten, “Sangeeta ma’am, I look up to you. Its been 3 years now that I know you and every moment has been memorable with you.

Krishna and his Leela starrer, Seerat Kapoor has a sweet message, “To me, you celebrate womanhood in its truest spirit, I Love you Happy Women’s day.”

Lamborghini Girl Harshada has been very thankful, “Happy Women’s Day to all the beautiful women out there. I would like to thank all the women in my life, my mom, my sister, my granny, Sangeeta Ma’am, and Vasuda to be there always around me, to make me strong day by day”

Three-legged Horse fame, Ria Nalvade has a special message, “the inspirational women in my life have been my mom and Sangeeta ma’am. She discovered me when I was 16 years old, a very young and innocent girl in Banglore and said “Hey You! You can make it big”. I really want to say a big thank you to these two women and all the other women around there.

Model and Makeup Artist, Kashika Kapoor is all praises, “This Women’s Day and every Women’s day I could only possibly think of Sangu, as being a great motivator and great inspiration to all the women out there. I think she is a woman of Substance, she literally pushes each and everyone to the best of their ability”.

With this, they moved into the space of celebrity management and now represent a plethora of talent including Shirley Setia, Tony Luke, Asim Riaz and many more.