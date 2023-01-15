This man was threatening Nitin Gadkari, police reached the caller

Nagpur: The Nagpur police on Saturday made a big claim in the case related to a threat call received by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. The caller has been identified as jailed criminal and gangster Jayesh Kanta, who is serving a sentence in Belagavi (Karnataka) jail, police said. He had made threatening calls to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s office from inside the jail.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari was being threatened from jail, police said. The caller is Jayesh Kanta, a notorious gangster and murder convict, who is lodged in Belagavi jail in Karnataka. He illegally used the phone inside the jail and threatened Gadkari’s office, the Nagpur police commissioner said. A team of Nagpur police has left for Belagavi for further investigation.

At the same time, the Belagavi jail administration seized a diary from the criminal. Nagpur police have sought production remand for the culprit. Nagpur police said the culprit was required to be questioned for further interrogation in the case. So we will take him to Maharashtra. Nagpur Police has beefed up security for Union Minister Nitin Gadkari following an alleged threat call.

According to police, Gadkari’s office landline received three calls at 11.25 am, 11.32 am, and 12.32 pm from the registered number of the BSNL network. Call records are being received.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rahul Madane said that security has been beefed up at minister Gadkari’s function sites. Got 3 phone calls. Our crime branch team will work on the CDR (call detail record). An analysis is being done.

