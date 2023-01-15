Bharatvarsh Nature Farms makes kite flying memorable event in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Hindu harvest festival of Makar Sankranti is celebrated all over India, and is known by various names across the country. The seasonal and religious festival marks the sun changing directions and shifting its trajectory towards the north, therefore, entering the Makara or Capricorn zodiac sign.

The festival signifies the end of winter and long days, and the beginning of a new season. The period is called Uttarayan, and is considered very lucky. Hindus celebrate the festival as an auspicious occasion, and one of good fortune and prosperity. The religious festival honours Lord Surya, the sun god. It is celebrated as Bihu in Assam, Pongal in Tamil Nadu and Sakrat in Haryana. It is even celebrated internationally as Maghe Sankranti in Nepal, Songkran in Thailand and Thingyan in Myanmar.

To celebrate in City this year, Bharatvarsh Nature Farms has organized a Sankranti Utsav today on January 14 and 15, 2023 at Post Virli, Taluka Umred District, Nagpur from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm.

The entry fee for the festival is Rs 200/- per person per day. Interested people can bring their own kite and Manja (Nylon/Chinese Manja is strictly prohibited). Additionally, there will be a kite and Manja stall available at the location.

Attractions for this Utsav will be:

Activities for all age groups

Playzone for the kids

Punjabi Dhol

Food stall/ Buffet available

Outside food is strictly not permitted on the premises. Interested people can contact on 8603214214

