Thieves steal goods worth Rs 10 lakh from MSRTC bus workshop

Nagpur: In a Sensational theft,a ging of thieves stole S-Compressor, pressure plate, clutch booster,radiator,gear box material ,inverter, digital video recorder (DVR) and other goods collectively worth Rs 10 lakh from Shivshahi Bus Workshop of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation(MSRTC) at Jai Agency, Small Factory Area in Lakadganj.Theworkshop was closed after the lockdown was clampedonMarch24.

Between March 24 and July 21, thieves struck at the workshop. One of the thieves entered the workshop from the gap in the tin gate from the eastern side of Jai Agency. After he opened the gate, other thieves gained entry into the workshop.

The intruders took away S-Compressor, pressure plate, clutch booster,radiator,gear box material,inverter, digital video recorder (DVR),a CPU,a printer and other spares collectively worth Rs 10 lakh allegedly in a four-wheeler. Around 10 am on Tuesday, MSRTC employee Abhilash Malviya came to the workshop and was shocked to find the material stolen.

He immediately informed Akshay Kharabe, Works Manager, (Shivshahi Bus Service)aboutthe incident.Lakadganj Police registered a case under Sections 454,457and380ofthe Indian Penal Code