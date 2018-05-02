Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Jul 23rd, 2020

    Thieves steal goods worth Rs 10 lakh from MSRTC bus workshop

    Robbery

    Representational Pic

    Nagpur: In a Sensational theft,a ging of thieves stole S-Compressor, pressure plate, clutch booster,radiator,gear box material ,inverter, digital video recorder (DVR) and other goods collectively worth Rs 10 lakh from Shivshahi Bus Workshop of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation(MSRTC) at Jai Agency, Small Factory Area in Lakadganj.Theworkshop was closed after the lockdown was clampedonMarch24.

    Between March 24 and July 21, thieves struck at the workshop. One of the thieves entered the workshop from the gap in the tin gate from the eastern side of Jai Agency. After he opened the gate, other thieves gained entry into the workshop.

    The intruders took away S-Compressor, pressure plate, clutch booster,radiator,gear box material,inverter, digital video recorder (DVR),a CPU,a printer and other spares collectively worth Rs 10 lakh allegedly in a four-wheeler. Around 10 am on Tuesday, MSRTC employee Abhilash Malviya came to the workshop and was shocked to find the material stolen.

    He immediately informed Akshay Kharabe, Works Manager, (Shivshahi Bus Service)aboutthe incident.Lakadganj Police registered a case under Sections 454,457and380ofthe Indian Penal Code

    Trending In Nagpur
    मणिजीत सिंह ने मध्य रेल के प्रधान मुख्य वाणिज्य प्रबंधक के रूप में पदभार संभाला
    मणिजीत सिंह ने मध्य रेल के प्रधान मुख्य वाणिज्य प्रबंधक के रूप में पदभार संभाला
    Thieves steal goods worth Rs 10 lakh from MSRTC bus workshop
    Thieves steal goods worth Rs 10 lakh from MSRTC bus workshop
    Maid servant booked for theft
    Maid servant booked for theft
    Couple arrested for sexually exploiting woman for 9 yrs
    Couple arrested for sexually exploiting woman for 9 yrs
    AIIMS Nagpur ‘develops’ smart wristband to track coronavirus positive and suspected patients
    AIIMS Nagpur ‘develops’ smart wristband to track coronavirus positive and suspected patients
    कोव्हिड-१९ च्या नियमांचे उल्लंघन करणा-या ६०८० जणांवर मनपाची कारवाई
    कोव्हिड-१९ च्या नियमांचे उल्लंघन करणा-या ६०८० जणांवर मनपाची कारवाई
    Nagpur records 122 new infections; tally at 3,293
    Nagpur records 122 new infections; tally at 3,293
    नागपुरात अर्ध्या तासात पती-पत्नीचा कोरोनाने मृत्यू
    नागपुरात अर्ध्या तासात पती-पत्नीचा कोरोनाने मृत्यू
    नागपुरात तिघांचा मृत्यू, १२२ पॉझिटिव्ह
    नागपुरात तिघांचा मृत्यू, १२२ पॉझिटिव्ह
    Restart Recover and Revive is the Mantra for Women entrepreneurship during Covid
    Restart Recover and Revive is the Mantra for Women entrepreneurship during Covid
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145
    0Shares
    0