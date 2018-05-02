Maid servant booked for theft

Nagpur: Bajaj Nagar Police booked a domestic help for allegedly stealing sarees and gold ornaments collectively worth Rs 1.73 lakh from a house.

A resident of Plot No. GF-1, Gangotri Apartment, Buty Layout,Laxmi Nagar,Kirtiraj Sharadrao Chauhan (23) lodged a complaint that her maid servant stole gold ornaments and sarees collectively worth Rs1.73 lakh from the house between July 14 and July 20.

Police registered a case under Section 381 (Theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the IPC against the domestic help.