Thieves break open house in Besa, steal Rs 1.41 lakh booty

Nagpur: Some unidentified miscreants reportedly broke into a locked house in Besa on Tuesday night and decamped with cash and jewelry collectively worth ₨ 1.41 lakh when the family had gone to Hingna. The incident occurred under the Beltarodi police station.

In her complaint, 56-year-old Sarita Utkarsh Patil told cops that she had gone to Hingna with her son to attend a family function on Tuesday night.

However, while returning home the next day, she found the lock of the main door open. On checking the cupboard, she found that gold ornaments and cash worth Rs 1.41 lakh were missing.

Following this, Sarita rushed to Beltarodi police station and registered complaint. Cops have booked the unidentified accused under Section 454, 457, 380 of IPC and started the probe.