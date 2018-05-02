Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Fri, Aug 2nd, 2019

Financial Crunch : BSNL, MTNL default on staff salary for July

Nagpur: With the fast paced communication technology being delivered from private players, the government telecom operators BSNL and MTNL appears to have been gasping for breath for quite some time now. Despite all out efforts to make it firm and steady, the two so called giant PSUs fail to consolidate its postions in the hyper competitive market.

Now the latest development from the government quarters is that both the entities have significantly failed to pay staff salaries for the month of July. Confirming the development BSNL Chairman and Managing Director P K Purwar said that employees will get the July salary on August 5. However the union leader said that no information has been shared by the management about the disbursal of the salary.

Talking to mediapersons, All India Unions and Associations of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (AUAB) Convenor P Abhimanyu said, “Salary for the month of July has not come. There is also no information when will it be credited.”
When few scribes contacted the BSNL CMD, he said that employees will get the salary on August 5.

“Funds are being arranged through internal accruals,” Purwar said.

BSNL has 1.76 lakh employees across India while MTNL has around 22,000 employees.

Salary of employees is credited to their accounts on the last date of every month. However, this is for the second time the two companies have defaulted on payment of salaries this year and for the first time after the new government took charge.

The two PSUs had delayed payment of salaries for February until mid-March due to a financial crisis. BSNL had then said that it used its internal accruals to clear the pending salaries.

Total monthly salary expenses of BSNL are in the range of Rs 750-850 crore while that of MTNL are around Rs 160 crore.

MTNL Human Resource and Enterprise Business Director Sunil Kumar said that the company is in the process collecting some dues after which the salary will be paid on a priority basis very soon. Kumar holds additional charge of MTNL CMD.

Happening Nagpur
“FRIENDSHIP DAY ARENA 2k19” party at Tuli International on Aug 4
“FRIENDSHIP DAY ARENA 2k19” party at Tuli International on Aug 4
City’s Arya bags first prize at National Dance Contest
City’s Arya bags first prize at National Dance Contest
Nagpur Crime News
Rape accused flees from Ajni police custody
Rape accused flees from Ajni police custody
Woman raped on pretext of marriage in Jaripatka, youth booked
Woman raped on pretext of marriage in Jaripatka, youth booked
Maharashtra News
पोरवाल महाविद्यालयात इतिहास अभ्यास मंडळाची कार्यकारिणी गठीत
पोरवाल महाविद्यालयात इतिहास अभ्यास मंडळाची कार्यकारिणी गठीत
केंद्रीय संरक्षणमंत्री व मुख्यमंत्र्यांकडून राष्ट्रसंतांना अभिवादन
केंद्रीय संरक्षणमंत्री व मुख्यमंत्र्यांकडून राष्ट्रसंतांना अभिवादन
Hindi News
महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने दी देश की पहली हाइपरलूप ट्रेन को मंजूरी
महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने दी देश की पहली हाइपरलूप ट्रेन को मंजूरी
गोंदियाः टंकी में छिपाकर रखे गए 5 दुलर्भ प्रजाति के कछुए बरामद
गोंदियाः टंकी में छिपाकर रखे गए 5 दुलर्भ प्रजाति के कछुए बरामद
Trending News
Worm in Meal : FDA slaps notice to Akshay Patra, says will suspend license if needed
Worm in Meal : FDA slaps notice to Akshay Patra, says will suspend license if needed
Video: Worms found in mid-deal meal in Nagpur, Organization calls it conspiracy to defame them
Video: Worms found in mid-deal meal in Nagpur, Organization calls it conspiracy to defame them
Featured News
Journalist Ravish Kumar wins Magsaysay award
Journalist Ravish Kumar wins Magsaysay award
Rajnath Singh accorded warm welcome at Nagpur Airport
Rajnath Singh accorded warm welcome at Nagpur Airport
Trending In Nagpur
Worm in Meal : FDA slaps notice to Akshay Patra, says will suspend license if needed
Worm in Meal : FDA slaps notice to Akshay Patra, says will suspend license if needed
स्थाई समिति : 4 विषय स्थगित,2 अधिकारी पर विभागीय जांच के आदेश
स्थाई समिति : 4 विषय स्थगित,2 अधिकारी पर विभागीय जांच के आदेश
Thieves break open house in Besa, steal Rs 1.41 lakh booty
Thieves break open house in Besa, steal Rs 1.41 lakh booty
Financial Crunch : BSNL, MTNL default on staff salary for July
Financial Crunch : BSNL, MTNL default on staff salary for July
जनता की हो रही लूट, महाराष्ट्र में पूरे देश में सबसे महंगी बिजली – राम नेवले
जनता की हो रही लूट, महाराष्ट्र में पूरे देश में सबसे महंगी बिजली – राम नेवले
बेलिशॉप प्राचीन श्री शिव मंदिर में अखंड रामायण आज
बेलिशॉप प्राचीन श्री शिव मंदिर में अखंड रामायण आज
शहरातून आंतरराष्ट्रीय खेळाडू पुढे येतील
शहरातून आंतरराष्ट्रीय खेळाडू पुढे येतील
Video: शहर की एक स्कुल में मिड-डे-मील में निकली इल्ली, खाना सप्लाई करनेवाले एनजीओ ने आरोप नकारा
Video: शहर की एक स्कुल में मिड-डे-मील में निकली इल्ली, खाना सप्लाई करनेवाले एनजीओ ने आरोप नकारा
Video: Worms found in mid-deal meal in Nagpur, Organization calls it conspiracy to defame them
Video: Worms found in mid-deal meal in Nagpur, Organization calls it conspiracy to defame them
सामाजिक बांधिलकी जपण्यासाठी युवा माहिती दूत उपक्रम सहभाग वाढवा
सामाजिक बांधिलकी जपण्यासाठी युवा माहिती दूत उपक्रम सहभाग वाढवा
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145