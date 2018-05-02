Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Sun, Nov 29th, 2020

    Thief burgles cash, valuables from house in Pandhrabodi

    Nagpur: A thief burgled cash and gold ornaments collectively worth over Rs 1.10 lakh from a house at Sanjay Nagar, Pandhrabodi, in Ambazari area. Sabnish Shyamsingh Chourasiya (34), a resident of Sanjay Nagar, locked his house and went to Jabalpur (MP) with his family.

    In the small hours of Friday, a thief sneaked into his house after breaking open the door lock and made away with Rs 55,000 cash and gold ornaments worth over Rs 55,000.

    Following Chaurasiya’s complaint, Ambazari Police registered a case under Sections 454, 457 and 380 of the IPC. Further investigations are on.

