    Published On : Sun, Nov 29th, 2020

    Anil Sole lodges complaint against miscreants circulating fake posts in his name

    Nagpur: Former BJP MLC Anil Sole on Saturday lodged a complaint with Cyber Police against miscreants circulating fake posts with his photograph and a video on a Facebook account.

    In his complaint, Sole stated that, some person(s) posted fake posts on Facebook account ‘Nagpur Ke Bol – We Support Tukaram Mundhe’ to defame him.

    He said that, some persons were trying to spoil atmosphere ahead of election to Legislative Council from Nagpur Division Graduates’ Constituency. Sole urged the police to probe the matter immediately to bring the guilty to book.

